[mdash] CHARLEY PRITCHETT-DAVIS - 80 of Watts, OK. Ranchhand. Died February 11th, 2022. Services February 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Illinois River Baptist Church. Interment at Thompson Cemetery. Visitation February 16, 2022, 12:00 pm - 6:00pm at Reed Culver.
[mdash] DOROTHY "SHUG" JANE BARBAREE - 84 of Tahlequah, OK. LAB TECH. Died February 10th, 2022. Funeral services February 16th, 2022 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Shirley Cemetery. Visitation, February 15th, 2022 from 12:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] CALVIN "TOOTIE" HOOPER - 65 of Tahlequah, OK. Mechanic. Died February 10th, 2022. Funeral services February 18th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. February 16th, 2022 from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Woman says she spotted cougar; wildlife officials aren't so sure
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: Oklahoma nonprofit used federal funds for vacations instead of victim services
- Tahlequah doctor accused of killing nurse in Arkansas set for trial
- ENDLESS LOVE: Local couple shares relationship secrets for Valentine's Day
- NEW BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Owners of new businesses bring talent to table
- Outreach team discusses ideas for dealing with homelessness
- POLICE BEAT 2-13-22: Police contend with substance use, abuse
- Lady Indians are giant killers...again
- Crews battle two grass blazes at same time
- TPS board to choose candidates for superintendent
