Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Periods of rain and snow in the morning. Windy and remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 47F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.