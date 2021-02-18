Our Friday TDP (digital only) will have these stories and more:
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
• Keri Thornton explains "herd immunity."
• Sheri Gourd has a piece on virtual Advanced Placement courses.
HULBERT [mdash] age 42. Walmart Cashier. Died February 13th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services February 22nd at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Keener Cemetery in Hulbert, OK.
PARK HILL [mdash] Jerry Wayne Hood, 73, Public Schools Superintendent passed away February 16, 2021. Service is 2:00 pm February 23, 2021, Keys Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 60. WW Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services February 22nd at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 21st from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
JOPLIN [mdash] age 49. Head Start Teacher. Died February 7th in Joplin, MO. Services February 23rd at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at I.O.O.F in Hulbert. Visitation February 22nd from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Narno Jimenez-Plascencia ,49 year old drywall sub contractor passed away February 11, 2021. Services are 2:00 pm, February 19, 2021 at Green Country Funeral Home. online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
