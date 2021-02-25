We're still catching up on some of the stuff we've been holding, so we'll have a number of staff-written pieces for you in our Thursday TDP (both print and digital), including our Faith pages:
• Keri Thornton tells you how the courthouse is catching up from the weather.
• Sheri Gourd has her weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
• Grant Crawford checks out the Saline Courthouse.
• Brian King is covering the Larry Adair lecture at NSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.