Here's what's on tap for Friday's TDP, which is digital only and includes are weekly A&E page:
• Keri has some wrapup statistics from law enforcement.
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
• Brian King checked out an AARP town hall.
LAPORTE [mdash] age 98. Librarian. Died January 13th in La Porte, TX. Graveside services January 22nd at 2:00pm at Mount Zion Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 76. Housekeeper. Died January 11th in Tulsa, OK. Visitation January 21st from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 79 of Tahlequah, OK. Banking Examiner. Died Sunday, January 17th in Tahlequah. Graveside services Thursday, January 21st at 2:00pm at Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, January 20th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver.
