Thursday, Jan. 6: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Check out our Friday (digital only) TDP for our A&E pages, plus these stories:
• Keri Thornton has her semiweekly Crime Rewind feature.
• Chaining dogs is now considered abuse, and Keri explains why, and how Texas undertook a new law to prevent it.
• Brian King has an update on children's programs at the libraries.
Obituaries
[mdash] JIMMY LYNN STACY - age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Welder. Died Monday, January 3rd, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Tahlequah, OK.
[mdash] NAME: Delores Mae Manship, 84, year old RN of Tahlequah, transitioned January 3, 2022. Services, 10:00 am January 7, 2022, First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Juana Valerio Pacheco 89, year old homemaker of Tahlequah transitioned January 2, 2022. Mass is January 6, 2022, 2:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- Auditors identify Hulbert Public Schools employees who misappropriated funds
- Three pinned in vehicle after NYE crash
- Hunters taking advantage of antlerless season
- COLUMN: Three predictions for 2022 are bad for Democrats
- Local skater reaches finals of Red Bull competition
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 1-2-22: Man takes car from soon-to-be ex-wife
- Sequoyah Girl Realizes Dream
- Traffic diverted on Bluff due to razing of structure
- DAILY LOG: 1-2-22
- Feral hogs cause increasing issues for landowners
