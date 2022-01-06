Our Thursday TDP, both print and digital, will include our Faith page, plus these stories and more:
• Grant Crawford took part in one of the nature walks at Sequoyah State Park, and he'll report on it.
• Brian King shares some of your reflections, in hindsight, on what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
• Keri Thornton talks to law enforcement officers about how they deal with "suicide by cop" situations.

Tags

Trending Video