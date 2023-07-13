The Friday TDP (digital only) features our A&E page, plus these stories and more:
• Sara Serrano has a preview for Blue Note.
• Lee Guthrie attends a meeting dealing with the homeless issue.
• Skyler Hammons makes a toast to National Vodka Month.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 1:50 pm
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
