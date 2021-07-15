developing
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Lisa Jean Caviness 54 year old convenience store manager of Tahlequah transitioned July 15, 2021. Funeral service is 1:00 PM, July 19, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT [mdash] age 67 of Hulbert, OK. Roofer. Died July 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services July 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hulbert I.O.O.F. Visitation July 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
- Second person of interest arrested overnight in Tahlequah
- Woman confesses to stabbing over holiday weekend
- Hulbert trustees change road's speed limit
- Primary suspect arrested and named; person of interest still being sought by local authorities
- FATHER AND SON: Jerome and Eli Hammer are making an impact for Sequoyah football
- Person of interest sought in connection to homicide
- McGirt gets one more Cherokee Co. case filed
- District attorney calls McGirt forum 'waste of time,' says snubbing tribal leaders a 'travesty'
- Oklahoma board approves rules banning certain race theories
- Nickel Preserve's Bathtub Rocks permanently closed
