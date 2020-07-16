The Friday TDP will have the A&E Calendar and other goodies, including:
• Sheri Gourd finds some summertime salad choices.
• Grant Crawford has a piece on a Cherokee Nation webinar.
• Logan Curtis starts a "how-to" series focused on summer fun.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Coeta Webb 85 year old church camp cook, transitioned on July 14, 2020. Funeral service 10:00 am July 20, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Geraldine O. Newhard ,104 year old educator, transitioned on July 14, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jennita Lyn Hannah 52 year old paper delivery person transitioned July 12, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com. Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT [mdash] age 77. Teacher. Died July 10th in Hulbert, OK. Graveside services July 15th at 10:00 AM at Lost City Cemetery. Visitation July 14th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.