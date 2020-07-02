July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, and since there is no postal delivery that day, TDP won't have a weekend edition. However, our Friday edition – usually digital only – will also be in print this week. It will include our Business & Farm pages, as well as our Tribal page. Here are some things we're working on for you:
• Sheri Gourd has gathered some opinions on facial masks, and where they're being mandated (and not).
• Grant Crawford has an update on The Fit at NSU.
• Logan Curtis has some picnic advice for the holiday.
Have a safe weekend, don't start any fires, and don't forget to join us here at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.