Thursday, July 29: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Due to printer problems at the Muskogee Phoenix, our Thursday print edition will be delivered to subscribers Friday. In response to questions, YES: That print edition does include our Best of Cherokee County magazine, which announces the winners. The mag will also be in newspapers at our vendors for single-copy sales. Our digital-only Friday TDP will go on as usual, and will include an A&E page, plus these stories:
• Keri Thornton looks at the high cost of traffic violations in Oklahoma.
• Grant Crawford covers a roundtable discussion on McGirt v. Oklahoma.
• Brian King has a story on emergency broad band.
