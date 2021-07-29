developing
Thursday, July 29: GOOD MORNING!
Our Thursday TDP, both print and digital, will includes our Faith page, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton takes another look at the possibility of the Snowflake ice rink returning, and your views on it.
• Grant Crawford has an update on a "Distinguished Visitors Day" at the new Cherokee veterans housing addition.
• Brian King has his weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 67. Truck Driver. Died July 21st in Muskogee, OK. Graveside services July 28th at 11:00am at Barber Cemetery. Visitation July 27th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 85. In Home Daycare. Died July 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services July 29th at 2:00pm at United Methodist Church in Cookson, OK. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation prior to services starting at 11:00am.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 69. English Educator. Died July 16th in Sallisaw, OK. Memorial Services July 30th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Authorities confirm identity of burned body
- Sex offender arrested again
- At one former Native American school in Oklahoma, honoring the dead now falls to alumni
- COVID case surge prompts Crisis Task Force to regroup
- Sheriff, CN AG's Office trade barbs over challenges created by McGirt
- Kobey Baker added to OCA East All-State roster
- Unofficial winners announced in Cherokee Nation Tribal Council run-off election
- RETURNING TO FORM: Tahlequah prepping for fastpitch season
- CN Tribal Council Candidate Bobby Slover arrested for taking contribution
- POLICE BEAT 7-25-21: Man claims voices speaking to him
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.