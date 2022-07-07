The Friday TDP (digital only) will feature our A&E page... and we invite area musicians and venues to email news@tahlequahdailypress.com with information on upcoming gigs. You'd be surprised how many people see this and respond. And here are some other stories we'll have:
• Keri Gordon has an installment on her popular twice-monthly series, Crime Rewind.
• Skyler Hammons checks in with the Tahlequah Community Playhouse.
• Sara Serrano dropped by a sewing camp.
