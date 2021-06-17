developing
Thursday, June 17: GOOD MORNING!
Our Thursday TDP has our focus right now. It's in both print and digital and comes with our weekly Faith page.
• In the lead-up to Friday's Tri-Council meeting, Grant Crawford checks out some cultural events.
• Grant also has a piece on the new migrant Head Start.
• Brian King has his weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 61. Homemaker. Died June 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial Services June 19th at 2:00pm at Union Community Church in Tahlequah, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK and San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines. Start Up Engineer Died June 12th in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation June 15th until June 17th from 8:00am until 5:00pm daily at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Joseph Teague 76 owner of Teague Electric transitioned June 13, 2021, memorial Service 10:00 am June 21, 2021 Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- Attempted exorcism leads to arrest
- Tensions flare in city council meeting
- Cherokee Nation passes Anti-Harassment Act; lone dissenter says administration coming for citizens' guns
- CN AG adds five false personation charges against woman in election fraud case
- POLICE BEAT 6-13-21: Half-naked duo arrested for intoxication
- Lawyer helps transgender people change name
- Hulbert trustees approve budget, discuss officer's termination
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 6-11-21: Man given chance to remain free, gets arrested
- Chief signs pact giving $2K to all Cherokee Nation citizens
- Youth critical after being hit by vehicle
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.