Here's a look at our Friday TDP, which is digital only.
• Sheri Gourd talks to Lance Hunter about his mural.
• Grant Crawford has an update on some issues businesses have had with reopening.
• Grant also has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 31. Account Associate II. Died June 14th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services June 22nd 10:00AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Row Cemetery. Visitation June 21st 2:00PM until 6:00PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 57. Homemaker. Died Saturday, June 6th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services Wednesday, June 24th at 1:00 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Tuesday, June 23rd from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 53. Truck Driver. Died Thursday, June 11th in Oklahoma City, OK. Visitation will be held Monday, June 22nd from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 57. Roofer. Died June 13th. Services June 18th 10:00AM at Cedar Tree Baptist Church. Burial at Bender Family Cemetery in Wewoka, OK. Wake Service June 17th beginning at 6:00PM at Cedar Tree Baptist Church.
