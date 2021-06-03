Thursday, June 3: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
DELPHOS [mdash] Darlene Joyce Meredith, 78, Delphos, was born July 30, 1942 in Lincoln, KS to Jay and Mabel (Richardson) Smith. She passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Darlene attended Minneapolis High School and was active in 4-H while in school. She married Thomas Meredith on October 10, 195…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Louis Allen Bohanon, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Gideon, Oklahoma with his family by his side. He was born October 15, 1959, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Louis Cain Bohanon and Beulah Mae Ryals. He was raised by his stepfather, Leon …
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Services 11:00 am Friday May 28, 2021 at Christian Chapel Church in Muskogee under the care of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested after shooting another woman in the neck
- Chief signs pact giving $2K to all Cherokee Nation citizens
- Hoskin: Vaccine mandate part of chief's 'blanket of protection' role
- POLICE BEAT 5-30-21: Intoxicated man caught breaking into vehicles
- POLICE BEAT 6-1-21: Woman passes clerk note, citing fear of man
- Law won't let customers switch utility companies
- SHERIFF’S BEAT 5-28-21: Traffic stop nets cache of meth, pot, guns
- NEW LEADER: Sam Nelson takes over Tahlequah baseball program
- King: 15 percent of locals commit 85 percent of crime
- THE JOURNEY HOME: Six Cherokee Nation citizens are about to pedal their way from ancestral lands in Georgia, back to Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.