DELPHOS [mdash] Darlene Joyce Meredith, 78, Delphos, was born July 30, 1942 in Lincoln, KS to Jay and Mabel (Richardson) Smith. She passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Darlene attended Minneapolis High School and was active in 4-H while in school. She married Thomas Meredith on October 10, 195…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Louis Allen Bohanon, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Gideon, Oklahoma with his family by his side. He was born October 15, 1959, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Louis Cain Bohanon and Beulah Mae Ryals. He was raised by his stepfather, Leon …
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Services 11:00 am Friday May 28, 2021 at Christian Chapel Church in Muskogee under the care of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
