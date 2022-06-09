...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le
Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah,
Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK.
* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. A few main
stream rivers could also go into flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Strong thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, will likely
develop across portions of northeast Oklahoma late this
evening, spreading across much of eastern Oklahoma and
northwest Arkansas by Friday morning. Widespread rainfall of
1 to 2 inches are likely with locally 4 to 5 inches possible
where storms move over the same areas. The heavy rain threat
will likely end by late Friday morning as storms shift
southeast of the region.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
