Obituaries
[mdash] ROBERT "DOUG" MacMILLAN JR - 65 of Claremore. Director of the Office of Disability Concerns. Died March 8th, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. Memorial service March 21, 2022, Crescent Valley Church, 1:00pm. Inurnment 2:30 pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
[mdash] CLAUDETTE ELAINE PARKER - age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died Monday, March 14, 2022 in Stilwell, OK. Graveside services Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
[mdash] VIRGINIA J. COPELAND - Age 88 of Proctor, OK. Died Monday March 14, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Thursday March 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at Boudinot Cemetery.
[mdash] WILEY EUGENE HICKS - Age 68 of Stilwell, OK. Died Saturday March 12th in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services 2:00pm Thursday March 17, 2022, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday March 16th, 2022, 1pm until 6:00pm.
