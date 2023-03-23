...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore,
Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg,
Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Bands of heavy rain producing showers and storms are expected
to develop this afternoon across northeast Oklahoma and
gradually spread south and east across northwest Arkansas and
southeast Oklahoma tonight into Friday. Widespread 1 to 3
inch rains are expected, with localized 4 to 5 inch amounts
possible, which could lead to dangerous flash flooding. Some
flooding of main-stem rivers, especially the Illinois river,
is also expected.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
