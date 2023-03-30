The Friday TDP has our A&E page, plus these stories and more:
• Lee Guthrie attended the Isabel Baker lecture at NSU, featuring Dr. Kim Lee.
• Sara Serrano wraps up her vision series.
• Skyler Hammons tells you about upcoming Easter activities.
Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 6:36 pm
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, and Latimer counties. * WIND...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 miles an hour with gusts of 40 to 55 miles an hour. * HUMIDITY...10 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...High temperatures mid to upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Additionally, these winds will contribute to dangerous fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.