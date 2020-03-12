We will be publishing coronavirus-related stories as they arise. Meanwhile, we are continuing to work on other stories for Friday's TDP, which will have our A&E and Tribal pages. Please keep in mind that any upcoming events we announce on the A&E page could be cancelled at any time. Otherwise, we have these stories:
• Renee Fite has her weekly School Spotlight.
• Sheri Gourd talks about a move for the Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement.
• Grant has some pieces about coronavirus protocols at schools, and on supplies being sold out at area stores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.