Here's what we're working on for your Thursday TDP:
• Sheri Gourd reports on the Future Chefs competition sponsored by Sodexo.
• Grant Crawford has his semimonthly New Business Roundup.
• Brian King attended the Holi Festival at NSU.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Dawn Cain AGE: 68 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Director of Admissions DIED: March 3, 2020 SERVICES: Saturday March 14, 2020, 2:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home
MIAMI[mdash] NAME: Robert Anderson AGE: 81 TOWN: Miami OCCUPATION: Professor DIED: March 7, 2020 SERVICES: 2:00 PM March 28, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT[mdash] NAME: Mac D. Gordon AGE: 81 TOWN: Hulbert OCCUPATION: Iron Worker DIED: March 7, 2020 SERVICES: Family will receive visitors March 11, 2020 6:30pm - 8:00pm Funeral Services are 2:00PM March 12, 2020, Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT[mdash] HULBERT - Funeral services for Mac D. Gordon, 81, of Hulbert, Oklahoma, are 2 p.m. March 12, 2020, at Green Country Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Henson. Serving as pallbearers are Keith Shankle, Kale Shankle, Garrett Gordon, Brandon Hayes, Blake Adair and Kevin…
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] On June 1, 1951, Mary Dawneve Knollenberg was born the third of four siblings, to Eloise Idell Wallace Knollenberg (Granmma Leachie to all of us) and William "Bill" Knollenberg in Humboldt, Illinois. In the '60s, when Dawn was a teenager, the girls began making their home in…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.