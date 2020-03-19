For Thursday's TDP, we will, of course, continue our coverage of local responses and challenges due to the coronavirus. We will be letting you know when we hear information from businesses and churches. We hope to start bringing you stories of the "small things" and the quiet heroics of regular folks. For the moment, you should know we're focusing on these things:
• Grant Crawford has the status on the chamber president, plus dispels a rumor that originated about the virus.
• Sheri Gourd is checking with Help In Crisis and other shelters to learn about protocols and restrictions.
• Keri Thornton is handling the story on restaurants, fast food and drive-thrus.
And there will be more. Much more. Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.