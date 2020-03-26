We are working on a variety of stories for you, but with our situation changing almost by the hour, we aren't sure which ones we'll have in Thursday's TDP. But these are on our story board:
• Keri Thornton is doing a feature on the crisis response team, plus she's covering some meetings today.
• Grant Crawford has some info for those who want to plant a quick veggie garden, and he'll be following up with the hospitals on changing protocols.
• Sheri Gourd has a piece on dealing with depression and anxiety ready to go, and she's also going to find out what is being done about hoarding.
• Byron Beers is still handling the trickle of sports news, but he's also helping us out with medicines that might not be good for COVID-19 sufferers, and fuel prices.
