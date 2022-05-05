...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le
Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah,
Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Significant and potentially life threatening flash
flooding is ongoing just south of I-44 across Okfuskee and
Okmulgee counties. Numerous main-stem rivers will are
above flood stage with some major flooding expected, especially
along the Illinois River Basin. Extensive low land flooding will
be likely, especially where the heavier rain has already occurred.
Many low-water crossings will likely become flooded. Area creeks
and streams are already running high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Significant flooding is ongoing across Eastern Oklahoma and
western Arkansas from heavy rainfall overnight. More
scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue
throughout the day and could result in more flash flooding
and mainstem river flooding across the area. Continue to
monitor any road closings and flood warnings.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.