Our Friday TDP is digital and web only, but it will have a number of stories, along with our A&E page:

• Betty (Smith) Ridge, a TDP reporter before she retired a few years back, talks to folks who knew, worked with and loved Donn Baker, the prominent criminal defense attorney and city judge who died early this morning.

• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.

• Sheri Gourd offers an update on Keys Public School.

• Keri Thornton covers the Tahlequah City Council meeting.

