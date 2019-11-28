We don't have a Thursday TDP since there's no postal delivery on Thanksgiving. However, we're working on the Friday TDP, which includes our Tribal and A&E pages, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton looks at what policies are in place to protect city sanitation workers.
• Renee Fite kicks off her annual two-part area holiday events lineup feature.
• Grant Crawford begins a three-part series on medical marijuana – its challenges, the rules, the procedure, various costs, various types, and more.
