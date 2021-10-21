Thursday, Oct. 21: GOOD MORNING!
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 62 of Rose, OK. Electrician. Died October 19th in Cookson, OK. Funeral services October 25th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Walker Cemetery in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation October 22nd from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 74 of Miami, OK. Truck Driver. Died October 17th in Joplin, MO. Funeral services October 22nd at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Manus Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, October 21st from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 81 of Tahlequah, OK. Transportation Supervisor. Died October 16th in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 20th at 10:00am at Park Hill Baptist. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 19th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] NAME: Gary Allen Goodwiin, 60, year old, Lead Plumber, NSU Tahlequah, transitioned, October 13, 2021. Memorial Service 2:00 pm, October 27, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home . Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] age 48 of Tulsa, OK. Homemaker. Died October 12th in Tulsa. Funeral services October 18th at 2:00pm at Little Rock Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Visitation prior to services at 10:30am. Burial at Little Rock Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- FOR MORIA, WITH LOVE: Candlelight vigil at Norris Park honors nurse who was murdered this week
- High Court: Officers have qualified immunity in Rollice shooting
- Alleged killer had history of domestic violence
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-17-21: Road rage report doesn't quite add up
- Cafe's reimagined menu spotlights Cherokee traditions
- TPS patrons call for board member resignation
- POLICE BEAT 10-15-21: Man found naked in laundromat
- COLUMN: America deserves better than this
- POLICE BEAT 10-19-21: Disoriented man arrested with evidence; other man finds bag of panties, credit cards
- Former Muskogee cop faces new felony charge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.