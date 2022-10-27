Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 6:04 pm
The Friday TDP, which is digital only, and has our A&E page:
• Keri Gordon has an update on drug takebacks.
• SKyler Hammons has some spooky tales to tell.
• Sara Serrano takes a look at fall beverages.
