You have just a few days to turn in forms for our Salute to the Military! The form has been running every day in our papers (digital and print) for about two weeks. If need be, you can simply type out your answers and email to news@tahlequahdailypress.com, and send photos, too!
Meanwhile, here's a look at our Thursday TDP, in both digital and print format, and including our weekly Faith pages:
• Keri Thornton has a final story on trick-or-treating. We hope readers will take special note, as we've had several inquiries about this and simply cannot answer them all.
• Sheri Gourd has her weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
• Grant Crawford has an update on the real estate market.
