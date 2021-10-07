Thursday, Oct. 7: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] NAME: Nghia Trang 65 year old Manicurist from Tahlequah Manicurist transitioned October 5, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Saturday October 9, 2021, St Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church Tulsa. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] NAME: Ri Le 65 year old Homemaker of Tahlequah transitioned October 6, 2021. Mass 10:00 am Saturday October 9, 2021, St Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church Tulsa. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] NAME: William Lonnie Dobson 74 year old upkeep and maintenance mechanic of Hulbert transitioned October 6, 2021. Graveside service, 10:00 AM Monday October 11, 2021, Hulbert City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahldequahfuneral.com
[mdash] NAME: Jon Lawrence Morris 48, Logistician Tahlequah, Oklahoma transitioned October 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, October 10, 2021, in the Miller Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] NAME: Jerry D, Bowlin, 84 year old Adoption Specialist from Hulbert transitioned October 5, 2021. Funeral Service 10:00 am, Friday October 8, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com
Most Popular
Articles
- COLUMN: Media misled public about COVID-19 vaccines
- Stilwell man killed in crash
- CRIME REWIND: Prosecutors still receiving tips on missing NSU student
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-3-21: Man on narcotics breaks into home
- Efficient fleet keeps police on the streets
- POLICE BEAT 10-1-21: Woman proclaims to be 'Jesus,' taken to jail for public intox
- Famed 'sound man': Something special about area
- POLICE BEAT 10-5-21: Stolen laptops, electronics recovered during routine traffic stop
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-5-21: Intoxicated man purportedly assaults deputy
- DAILY LOG: 10-3-21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.