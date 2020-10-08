developing
Thursday, Oct. 8: GOOD AFTERNOON!
PROCTOR [mdash] age 93. Dietician Specialist. Died October 5th in Tulsa, OK. Visitation October 8th from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Drucilla Hackworth, homemaker, age 97 died October 3, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday October 9, Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Enid, OK. Online condolences may be left at www.andersonburris.com.
COOKSON [mdash] Age 77. Homemaker. Died October 4, 2020 in Cookson, OK. A graveside service will be Monday October 12, 2020, at 2:00pm at Bunch Cemetery.
