Wow, we almost forgot to tell you what's up for our Thursday TDP, which is in both print and digital format. And there's plenty, including our Faith pages, plus Living and A&E pages. And from our staff:
• Sheri Gourd has her weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
• Keri Thornton tells you about a series of vandalism incidents downtown.
• Brian King tells you how a horse is a horse, of course – and some believe Mr. Ed is buried here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.