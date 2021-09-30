Thursday, Sept. 30: GOOD AFTERNOON!
[mdash] age 58 of Park Hill, OK. Carpenter. Died September 28th. Funeral Services October 4th at 10:00am at Keys Southern Baptist Church. Burial at Pettit Bay Cemetery. Visitation October 3rd from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 98 of Tahlequah, OK. Registered Nurse. Died September 24th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services October 1st at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion. Visitation prior to services from 8:00am until 12:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Robert Scraper, 59, passed on 09/14/2021 in Stilwell. Robert is survived by his son, Jake Scraper and wife Monique, daughter, Krista Boswell and husband Micah, sons, Ben and Jeremy Scraper, their mother Kim Scraper, his siblings and grandchildren.
[mdash] Name: Charles Hooper , 81 year old Entrepreneur of Park Hill tansistioned September 23, 2021. Funeral service 2:00 pm Tuesday September 28, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfunerl.com Green Country Funera0 Home
- COLUMN: My nose was runny
- Man arrested for child pornography
- Two Stilwell men injured in crash
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-28-21: Sex offender arrested for sharing residence with child
- POLICE BEAT 9-29-21: Couple arrested after found lying in park with bottle of vodka
- POLICE BEAT 9-26-21: Man floods cell after assault arrest
- POLICE BEAT 9-24-21: Arrestee causes officer to temporarily lose control of patrol unit
- Students parade down main street for homecoming
- Student breaks state record for largest bushel gourd
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-24-21: Man arrested for assault after dispute over dog's mishap
