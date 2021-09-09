Thursday, Sept. 9: GOOD MORNING!
Obituaries
[mdash] age 65. Home Health Provider. Died September 5th in Braggs, OK. Services September 10th 10:00am at First Apostolic Church in Welling. Burial at Walker Cemetery. Visitation September 9th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] Retired President of Northeastern State University, Southeastern State University and University of Central Oklahoma and Army veteran died March 22, 2020. Memorial service 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at NSU Broken Arrow Campus Main Auditorium.
December 8, 1959 ~ August 11, 2021. Visitation will be Wed. Sep. 8, 2021 at Hart Funeral Home from 9 - 6. Graveside service will be Thurs. Sep. 9, 2021 at 11 am at Greenleaf Cemetery.
[mdash] age 57 of Tahlequah, OK. Construction Worker. Died Friday, August 27th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services Tuesday, September 7th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Visitation Sunday, September 5th from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] Funeral Services have been set at 10:00am Friday September 3, 2021 at Cornerstone Fellowship, Tahlequah, OK, Interment to follow in Starnes Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home.
- Sheriff says deputy not injured in rollover crash
- Alleged school shooting threat under investigation
- Mayor, NHS at odds over trustee posts
- Area schools deciding to mandate masks
- Tahlequah district approves mask mandate
- POLICE BEAT 9-7-21: Cops scoop up man wanted by feds
- Mayor seeking to replace some members on hospital board
- Area teachers go virtual, cite challenges
- POLICE BEAT 9-5-21: Women arrested after nearing hitting cop car
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-7-21: Drunken man tells deputies he crossed center line while reaching for gun
