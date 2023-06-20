Joey Nania has clinched his ticket to the 2024 Bassmaster Classic in Tulsa after winning the 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Eufaula.
Nania bested the next closest angler by at least a pound. Nana netted 52 pounds, eight ounces to take home his second career win bringing home over $48,000.
“If there was any concern about struggling and wanting to survive, this was the one I wanted to survive,” said Nania, via Bassmaster press release. “When I got here, the lake was different from what I expected and I was happy about that. It fits my style a little bit better.”
Winning his second-ever tournament came with a lot of precision. Nania says he fished to his strengths this weekend ensuring every cast mattered.
“Everything has to go right. I didn’t lose a fish all week,” he said. “I caught every one of them on a spinning rod on a lake where you aren’t supposed to do that. I was doing something I love to do.”
While most anglers were grouped up at similar spots throwing crankbaits, drop shots, and, shakey heads, Nania was throwing something different. Nania threw around a ned rig and a shad soft plastic to net his limit.
Nania caught most of his fish off a spinning rod in deep water near brush piles.
“I was really teasing the fish out of those brush piles. I was hovering my Ned-Miki and barely winding it over the piles and creeping it over the limbs, trying to attract the bass up and out,” said Nania. “Once I did that, I continued to coast it away from them and hover it over them and take it away slowly. The bites were really cool. They slowly came up behind it and then just continued right through the bait super slow and gentle.”
After one day, Nania was sitting in 25th place with a 14-5 bag, but he came alive on day two. A big surge resulted in a 22-10 bag and moved Nania all the way to first place.
During that key second day, Nania quickly netted a limited and spent the rest of the day culling his catches. Around 1 p.m. Nania brought in a 4 and a half pounder and a six-pound bass on back-to-to-back casts to give him a late surge.
“At that point, I was feeling grateful for what I had,” Nania said. “To catch the 4.65 and cull up to 18 pounds, I knew I had made the cut. The next cast, I set the hook and it was that giant. I saw it jump and thought it was a 4-pounder. When I got to the boat and grabbed it, it was big and thick and perfect. It was amazing.”
The win gives Nania the chance to compete in his second Bassmaster Classic. The win also marks a rarity for Open Series anglers; two wins in two years time.
“I fished for 11 years before I won a tournament,” said Nania. So, it was incredible to even win one. Fishing the Classic was amazing and I’m not on the Elite Series. So, the only way for me to make it is to win. I knew if I was meant to be on that stage again, it would happen. To be a two-time winner is crazy.”
Trey McKinney was in the hunt for first place, but some bad luck on the last day saw him lose his grip on the top spot. While he did bring in a 16-1 bag, he lost two big fish that may have pushed him past the one-pound gap.
“Today was really heartbreaking. I had quite a few opportunities and I didn’t capitalize,” said McKinney “I had one dock and I knew they were there and I saved them for the last hour. The second cast, I hung one and knew it was a giant. I got it halfway back to the boat and felt it stop. I looked on LiveScope and it had wrapped itself around a crossbar and broke off.”
McKinney ranks second in the Bassmaster Opens Elite Qualifier standings with 921 points. The winner of the Elite Qualifier will have the chance to fish on the Bassmaster Elite Series next season.
