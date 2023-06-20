Joey Nania brings in his fish during the 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Lake Eufaula on Sunday, June 18. The win secured Nania a spot in the 2024 Bassmaster Classic in Tulsa. Nania won the event after a strong second day lifted him from 25th to first place. Nania’s total weight was 54 ounds 8 ounces.