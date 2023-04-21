Editor's note: All candidates for chief, principal chief, and local councilor races were given the opportunity to answer these questions and materially participate in this special section. Though others did participate, this is the only set of answers received by deadline. It's possible the opportunity will arise again before the election in June. The answers appear as they were submitted.
Name of candidate: Trae Ratliff
Office sought: District 1 Tribal Council
Age: 43
Current City / District: Tahlequah/District 1
Current tribal office, if any, or past tribal offices and years served: Tahlequah City Council
Education (high school, university, degrees): Bachelor of Business Administration
Special training and/or military service or certifications:
Current occupation: Insurance Agent/Tahlequah Sports League Director
Family (include spouse, children, grandchildren, and if applicable, parents): Spouse Magen, Children Maddison, Ryker, Aislyn and Asher.
Approximate Degree of Cherokee blood and other tribal affiliations (OPTIONAL): 15/132
Awards and honors: NSU Outstanding young alumnus, NSU Athletic Hall of Fame (1999 Football Team), Battenfield-Carletti Distinguished Entrepreneur, TACC Horizon Award, Elks Lodge Citizen of the Year
Q: Why are you seeking this office, and what was the deciding factor?
A: I truly believe my purpose in life is to help as many as I possibly can while I’m here. I am confident that I can make a meaningful contribution and help improve the lives of our Cherokee people. I am grateful for the chance to fulfill my life's mission and make a positive impact on District 1, and the Cherokee Nation.
Q: What qualifications do you have that should tell Cherokee citizens you’ll serve them well?
A: Serving on the Tahlequah City Council for the last 4 years has taught me a tremendous amount about how government really works. A Councilman is truly a position of ability - the ability to help my fellow Cherokees. It is my duty to take the needs of the people and convert them into policy, laws, and services. In other words, take your problems and find solutions.
Q: The Cherokee Nation is experiencing a remarkable growth. Do you feel limitations should (or will have to) eventually be placed on tribal memberships, such as a blood quantum? Why or why not?
A: Since the arrival of Europeans on our lands, there has been a relentless effort to eradicate the native people. It would be foolish to believe that we will no longer have to fight to maintain our presence here. The federal government has always sought to assimilate us into their culture, and this will likely continue. Therefore, it is imperative that we remain strong and united in our efforts to preserve our heritage and way of life.
Q: The McGirt Decision was a landmark for the Cherokee Nation. What should be done to ensure justice is served for all and how can transparency regarding offenders be improved? What role should the state play?
A: It is widely acknowledged that the recent decision has resulted in a judicial nightmare. It is important to note that the Federal Criminal Justice system has been in operation for 150 years, while tribes have only been handling these cases for three years. As a result, attorneys and judges across Indian country are inundated with a plethora of cases. In my opinion, the roles played by cities and county authorities on these reservations are more crucial than any involvement by the state.
Q: Housing has always been an important issue for the Cherokee Nation. Do you believe enough is being done to bring affordable housing to citizens, and if not, what improvements could be made?
A: Housing has been a persistent issue for our community for as long as I can recall. While funding is not a problem, the scarcity of quality contractors willing to work for the HACN is a significant challenge. These projects are put out to bid, but many contractors find it more challenging to work for the HACN than to work for themselves in the thriving housing industry. To enhance the quality and quantity of contractors, we must eliminate the obstacles that impede their progress.
Q: The business arm of the Cherokee Nation should be set up to ensure the continuing strength of the tribe. What areas of business do you believe the tribe could successfully develop?
A: Six years ago, I presented a proposal for a Cherokee Beef program to the Tribal Council. My hope was that they would consider sending me and my five-phase plan to share with CNB. The plan involved a vertically integrated cattle operation that utilized Cherokee rancher beef production to feed the Nation. I was never afforded the opportunity to present to CNB. One of the five phases of this program that I presented is now known as the 1839 Beef Co. Now is the time to implement the remaining 4 phases.
Q: What problems, if any, do you see with the current operations of the business arm of the tribe, and how would you work to overcome these?
A: I strongly believe that CNB has the potential to improve its communication strategy regarding the reinvestment of profits back into the Cherokee Nation and our people. As a community, we tend to question the allocation of funds towards certain projects without fully understanding the positive impact it has on our citizens. It is crucial for CNB to shed light on the jobs created, the profits generated, and the overall economic impact of their investments. By doing so, we can ensure that our people are fully informed and appreciate the benefits that come with CNB's initiatives.
Q: Do you believe nepotism or favortism is a problem within the Cherokee Nation? Either way, how would you deal with the situation? What rules would you like to see imposed, if any?
A: “It's like everybody's sitting there and they have some kind of veil over their face, and they look at each other through this veil that makes them see each other through some stereotypical kind of viewpoint. If we're ever gonna collectively begin to grapple with the problems that we have collectively, we're gonna have to move back the veil and deal with each other on a more human level.” -Wilma Mankiller
Q: Loyalty is key for some officials. If elected, would you favor eliminating employees of the current administration and replacing them with your own? If currently in office, would you take punitive measures against employees who supported an opponent?
A: A single Tribal Councilor has no authority to eliminate any employees or replace them with their own. I believe everyone should be able to express their political opinions without fear of retaliation. Attending hog fries, putting out a yard sign or campaigning should be the choice of the people, so long as they are off the clock. Our employees should never fear for their job just because they have a difference of opinion.
Q: What issues, if any, do you see with the tribe’s current direction in terms of education, both on the secondary and university level? How would you work to ensure excellent education for all Cherokees?
A: Think about where we would be without investing in the education of our children. How many of us would not have been able to attend college without the help of the CN? I believe what is missing is a summer youth program during the months of June and July for our young children. Keeping these kids active, learning and off their devices for 2 months is something we as a tribe must address. I have a plan for this.
Q: Do you speak Cherokee? Do you consider that important? How about for other tribal members – should emphasis be placed on maintaining the language?
A: We must save the language! The Durbin Feeling Language Center is a significant stride towards achieving this goal. By linking native speakers with our youth, we can ensure that our language is passed down to future generations. Many of us wish we had this opportunity when we were young, and we cannot deprive our children of it. We must remain dedicated to this cause as our language is a sacred part of our culture.
Q: How do you feel about current hiring practices? Do you believe in hiring a Cherokee over all other applicants, even if the Cherokee is less qualified for the job? Or would you prefer to hire the best person for key jobs, while maintaining the overall Cherokee preference?
A: I do believe in Cherokee preference. I also believe if a non-native is the only one qualified, or the only one to apply, then we must fill the vacancy.
Q: Do you believe the Cherokee Nation should buy as much property in Cherokee County as possible, with the goal of returning it to a mostly Cherokee-owned area? Why or why not?
A: I believe CN should acquire property for housing, parks, commerce and agriculture. I cannot see any justification for buying random property with no plan for a use. Buying random properties would negatively impact property tax as well as further inflate the real estate market.
Q: What area of tribal government do you believe needs the most work, and what are your plans in this regard?
A: In District 1, communication. As a Councilor I have a duty to answer the phone, respond to concerns and follow through. Our people need someone that is on the same level. If someone has concerns and they are not getting any answers they call their councilor, I vow to be on the other end when they do. Also, we must create a supplemental income for our elders. Social Security alone is not enough.
Q: Bearing in mind the sovereign nature of the Cherokee Nation, what steps need to be taken to ensure strong working relationships with other tribes; NSU; city of Tahlequah; state of Oklahoma; and the United States? Where could these relationships be most mutually beneficial?
A: As a City Councilor I worked closely with NSU, Cherokee County, CN, UKB, and State Representatives. I think my experience in doing so makes this an easy transition for me. Open lines of communication are always the best way to strengthen relationships. Already having these relationships established ensures that I won’t miss a beat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.