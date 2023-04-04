The Wednesday TDP is digital only, but it has these stories and more:
• Sara Serrano takes a look at gasoline prices and defines "price-fixing."
• Skyler Hammons dropped by a Mobile Dairy at a local school.
• Skyler will also have election results.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 3:39 pm
