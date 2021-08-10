Tuesday, Aug. 10: GOOD MORNING!
[mdash] age 72. Nurse Practioner. Died July 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services August 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation August 7th 12:00pm until 6:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside August 11th 12:00pm Ft. Gibson Citizen's Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday, August 5th from 4:30 - 7p.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church, Muskogee. Service: Friday, August 6th at 10a.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church, Muskogee. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee.
PARK HILL [mdash] JOHN BERRY PRESLEY entered this life on April 28th, 1937, in Welling, Oklahoma and passed to his heavenly home July 29th, 2021 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. John was a long-time employee at Wal-Mart, a dedicated father and husband. He was preceded in death by his mother Geneva Wr…
- Agencies search for missing man; turns out he was having an affair
- High-profile cases listed on upcoming court docket
- Passing of virus misinformation worries doctor
- Man waiting for hospital bed helped by NHS; now discharged
- Cherokee Nation candidate files challenge on election results
- OVERDUE: Tahlequah football head coach Brad Gilbert soaks in All-State experience
- SHOW BOAT: VFD, GRDA airboats perform rescues, sometimes take on unwanted baggage
- State party chair pushes baseless COVID theories
- Locust Grove police chief arrested for brawl
- Officials; River, stream not potable; city water is
