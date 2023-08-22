...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
110 to 120 degrees. Warm overnight low temperatures around 80
degrees within urban areas.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and
east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma.
* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 11
AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Overnight low temperatures will remain warm,
especially across urban areas, providing little to no heat
stress relief.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
