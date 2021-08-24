Tuesday, Aug. 24: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] Geneva Louise Silk Haworth born in Talhaquah in to Charlie and Gracie Silk died in Tulsa on August 19th 2021.Will have a graveside service in Muskogee at Greenhill on the 24th at 11am.
[mdash] NAME: Fred Ray Twist, 85 year old dairyman of Rose, Oklahoma transitioned August 20, 2021 graveside service 2:00 pm Friday August 27, 2021, Box Cemetery Vian, OK. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
SAN DIEGO [mdash] Dr. Oliver William (Bill) Jones of La Jolla, CA passed away on August 10, 2021. He was born on February 7, 1932 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Cathryn Miller Beckett and Oliver William Jones, Sr. He spent his early childhood in Spiro, Oklahoma, where his father was a high schoo…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jacob Dylan Colvin, age 23, went to his heavenly home on August 14, 2021, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Jake is survived by his parents, Robert, and Stephanie Colvin of the home, 2 brothers, Joshua Rylan Colvin (14) and Samuel Warren Colvin (12) of the home; a sister Ginna Kate (…
Luke Wayne Lewis, 18 of Broken Arrow transitioned August 9, 2021. Viewing is August 17, 2021 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- Chief Chat: Oklahoma needs to legalize protecting students from COVID-19
- Tribe makes further moves to protect citizens from COVID
- Briggs and Tahlequah Public Schools report COVID-19 cases
- TMSA cancels Red Fern Festival amid COVID-19 spike
- POLICE BEAT 8-22-21: Officers deal with suspects toting drugs
- COLUMN: People who believe 'The Big Lie' deception targets
- Hulbert defies state with mask mandate; Governor, AG suggest school board decision can be ignored
- Frontier: After she lost her job, Oklahoma cut off her pandemic unemployment benefits early
- COVID CONCERN: Local medical professionals continue urging vaccinations, other protocols
- Schools report several positive COVID cases
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.