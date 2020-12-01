developing
Tuesday, Dec. 1: GOOD MORNING!
It's sometimes a challenge to find sources this time of the year, especially THIS year, but we're working on our Tuesday TDP for you. It's in both print and digital and features an Education page.
• Grant Crawford takes a look at a new exhibit on past Cherokee Christmases.
• Sheri Gourd starts her annual four-part series on holiday gift suggestions. (These will normally appear in the weekend edition.)
• Sheri also has her weekly Community Spirit feature.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Customer Service Representative. Died November 25th in Fayetteville, AR. Memorial Services December 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64. Insulator. Died November 19th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services December 3rd at 2:00pm at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
TULSA [mdash] age 63 of Tulsa, OK. Truck Driver. Died Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Graveside Services Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm at Rose Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 3 months. Infant daughter of Angel and Sammy Duvall. Died November 23rd. Services December 1st 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Barber Cemetery. Visitation November 30th 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.