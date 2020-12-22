Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.