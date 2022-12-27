Despite our flood (and rumors from another Facebook page about our demise), looks like we'll be able to produce a Wednesday digital TDP for you. It will include Bob McQuitty's Grammar Dog column and these stories from our staff:
• Keri Gordon has an update from Shannon Buhl of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service about how they're handling crime issues.
• Skyler Hammons has the latest in computer security.
• Sara Serrano has a wrapup on the local holiday shopping season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.