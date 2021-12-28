Tuesday, Dec. 28: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] NAME: Kenneth Scott Biggerstaff, 61 year old contractor of Tahlequah, Oklahoma transitioned December 25, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Shirley A. Richardson, 86 year old cake decorator and resident of Colcord, Oklahoma transitioned December 24, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] William McNeil Roberts, 64, year old laborer of Tahlequah transitioned December 21, 2021. Memorial by family December 30, 2021, 11:00 am, Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Linda Lee Reese was born October 26, 1939, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Ralph S. Folmar and Mary E. Green. At an early age, she was adopted by her maternal grandmother, Mimi, and raised by Mimi, her maternal great grandmother Anna, and her maternal un…
Most Popular
Articles
- DRAGGING DOWNING: Locals say 'cruising' noise excessive; officials concerned with safety issues
- UPDATE: missing teenager found safe
- Authorities searching for missing teenager
- Illinois River public access flap brings half dozen groups to loggerheads
- GRDA: Solution will be found for river access flap
- Two women killed in crash near Stilwell
- Parts of Oklahoma to have warmest Christmas on record
- The Frontier: As Gov. Kevin Stitt fights with Oklahoma tribes over the McGirt decision, his brother is using the ruling to try to get out of a speeding ticket
- Commissioner: County fair in '22 will be held at new 'top-notch' facility
- COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Chef returns home to help his tribe, the UKB
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.