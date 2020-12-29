For the digital-only Wednesday edition, we'll have these topics and more:
• Grant Crawford has a 5Ws+1H.
• Keri Thornton will look at rules pedestrians should follow.
• Keri also has a Quick 5 with a local law enforcement officer.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70. Auto Mechanic. Died December 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services December 29th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Keener Cemetery. Visitation December 28th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Graveside services for David Glynn Hullinger, 67 of Tulsa are 2:00 pm, December 29, 2020, in the Tahlequah City Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com. David Glynn Hullinger was born in Tahlequah, Oklaho…
