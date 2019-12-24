TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Eddie Ray Cochran was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Sept. 12, 1958, to Rebecca and Charlie Cochran. He passed away at his home Dec. 8, 2019, at the age of 61. Eddie was a member of Elm Tree Baptist Church. He enjoyed restoring old cars and watching westerns. Eddie was pre…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 87. Oil Field Rough Neck. Died December 12th, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment will be at Moody Cemetery in Moody, OK.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 76. Public Works Field Director. Died December 15th in Park Hill, OK. Services December 20th, 2:00 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at White Oak Cemetery. Visitation December 19th, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
