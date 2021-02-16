IMPORTANT: Here's what we've got in our Tuesday TDP, both digital and print. We put our paper to bed very early due to concerns with the printer – our sister paper in Muskogee. Please, print readers, note a caveat: Due to the weather and the difficulties getting into some areas, there's a chance some papers won't be delivered Tuesday, but they should arrive the next day. Still, our e-edition will be available online, as usual, and we'll update the website as needed.
Tuesday, Feb. 16: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HULBERT [mdash] Bobbie Rae Davis, 71, church secretary of Hulbert, transitioned February 11, 2021. Services, 10:00am February 11, 2021, First Baptist Church, Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Mildred Allyne Davis, 86, homemaker, transitioned February 10, 2021. Graveside services, February 18, 2021 Tahlequah City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Hsiang-Yun "James" Wu, 85, retired restaurant owner, of Tahlequah, transitioned February 8, 2021 services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 60. WW Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services February 19th at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 18th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] David Grover Morris, 69, custodian, of Tahlequah. transitioned February 7, 2021. Services 1:00 pm February 13, 202,1 Only Way Baptist Churchy, Stroud, Oklahoma. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- Hulbert sacks embattled police chief
- GTAA head aims to lead charge for change
- Police chief opens jail for temporary shelter
- FROZEN HAZARD: Ice sheets on area roads blamed for numerous accidents
- Cherokee Nation Businesses joins efforts to stabilize power-grid amidst ongoing inclement weather
- BURIED IN STONE: Shores of area lakes, rivers ideal for digging up fossils
- Suspect pulls knife on man who told him to quit ogling wife
- LODGING TAX WINS: Long reelected to Ward 1 council slot; Baker to assume Ward 2 seat
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 2-14-21: Five people booked for burglary
- CN appointee discusses tribal funds in Biden $1.9T package
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.