Tuesday, Feb. 22: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Our Wednesday TDP is digital only, and we expect to have these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton will be covering the City Council and other meetings.
• Brian King will be covering the Tahlequah School Board meeting.
• As part of our regular look at salaries of public servants, Grant Crawford will have an update on pay at NSU.
[mdash] ARDITH DEANNE ROBERTS - 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died February 19th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral 11:00 am February 23, 2022, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment 1:30pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation February 22, 2022, 1:00pm - 6:00pm
[mdash] JANICE LOU WINLOCK - age 61 of Tahlequah, OK. Laborer. Died Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. No Services planned.
[mdash] Elnor Charlene "Charli" Robbins, age 75, nurse aide, a resident of Tahlequah, OK; died February 18, 2022
